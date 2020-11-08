John Gallen will take his oath of office as a trustee on the Copperas Cove Independent School District board on Tuesday evening.
Since Gallen and current board member Karen Harrison were unopposed, the board of trustees voted Sept. 15 to cancel the school board election and deem them elected.
After two previously unsuccessful attempts at claiming a seat on the board, Gallen will take the place of Jim Copeland in Place 6, who decided to forego seeking another term.
Copeland had been on the board since 1999, according to his biography on the school board website.
Harrison has been a trustee since May 2011.
Trustees on the board serve three-year terms.
The board of trustees is also set to elect its officers on Tuesday. The current president of the board is Joan Manning.
During the meeting, the board will consider and possibly take action on authorizing Superintendent Joe Burns to negotiate a contract with MP2 Energy for the district’s electric utility rates.
The school board meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed on Zoom by going to the district’s website at https://www.ccisd.com/145390_2.
Those wishing to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting must contact Monica Hall, secretary of the superintendent, at hallm@ccisd.com.
Comments submitted and received by 6:30 p.m. Tuesday will be available to the board for review and consideration.
