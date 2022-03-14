The Killeen Public Library is hosting a game day, to include board games, dominoes and cards, Tuesday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 W.S. Young Drive.
The event is set to last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Whether you are an experienced game player or want to learn a new game, drop in and join the fun,” reads a release from the city of Killeen.
The event, which is open to anyone, provides an opportunity for families and individuals who may be affected by Tuesday’s planned power outage on Fort Hood to spend the day in a fun, family-friendly environment.
Fort Hood announced it would be without power most of the day due to a planned DoD-mandated Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise.
Games will be provided, though residents are also encouraged to bring their own games.
