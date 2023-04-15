FORT HOOD — The same technology that fuels the video-gaming industry is useful in helping children in school calm down from emotional situations and get back to learning and playing.
At Hobby Elementary on Fort Hood, counselors Jessica Baggett and Christina Miranda will soon have another tool to help their students — an application called Mightier, that leads students through games while monitoring their heart rate.
Children at the 700-student pre-kindergarten through third-grade campus that deal with sensitivities to light and noise and other stressors can try out one of a variety of games on a tablet. The calmer they become, based on lowering heart rate, the easier the game becomes, Miranda explained. The more agitated they become, the more difficult the game becomes.
The idea is for the child to self-regulate, learning to use coping mechanisms to relax, in order to improve learning.
The Hobby counselors received a $5,000 grant recently from the Region 12 Education Service Center Technology Foundation based on a proposal called “Learning to Control our Mighty Emotions.”
“I like it,” Miranda said, “because it’s engaging and it’s something students haven’t seen. They can see their response and take ownership.”
Some students have a hard time putting their emotions into words, but with an app like Mightier, they can see through video imagery their own rising and falling feelings.
The school counselor found out about the tool through a family behavior health counselor.
“It’s another tool for us to use to help students,” she said, pointing out soothing lights and stress balls they use.
A rowdy group of Hobby, Killeen ISD and Region 12 representatives barged in on the counselors to make the grant presentation.
“I was absolutely surprised,” Miranda said. The grant deadline was January. The foundation awarded 13 grants out of 35 applications.
“More of our students will be able to learn about feelings and understand better what’s happening internally.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.