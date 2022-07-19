The old sign for Gander Mountain has come down at 701 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.

The location will soon be occupied by a Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply, a retail chain that sells tools, clothing, pet supplies and more.

