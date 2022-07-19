The old sign for Gander Mountain has come down at 701 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
The location will soon be occupied by a Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply, a retail chain that sells tools, clothing, pet supplies and more.
Murdoch’s has so far changed the building’s color scheme to orange and taken down the old Gander Mountain sign.
The sign, which pictured a flying goose, had been up since Gander Mountain, a sports and outdoors store, opened in 2015. It closed in the summer of 2017, about two years after opening. Since its closure, the building has been used for Spirit Halloween, a seasonal Halloween store and most recently for Overstock Furniture.
Reporter, general assignment
