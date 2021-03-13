The Killeen-Cove-Hood Phantoms Special Olympics team held an indoor garage sale at their headquarters Saturday to raise money for future Olympic events.
Noreen Gregersen, Phantoms chairperson, said the group’s social outings adds a type of normalcy to the lives of their special-need athletes.
“It’s one of the only things that these athletes, these adults, get to do,” Gregersen said Saturday. “They don’t fit in the community per se, so it’s one of their outlets where they can get together with other people who don’t look at them like they’re different or treat them differently. It’s their chance to be normal, whatever normal is.”
The local team consists of 36 adults with ages ranging from 21 to 72 years old. The athletes look forward to competing in Special Olympic bowling and track and field competitions annually, which can sometimes come with a hefty price tag.
The group hosted the semiannual garage sale fundraiser Saturday to help pay for Olympic event entry fees, uniforms, and the ongoing cost of maintaining their headquarters.
“We’re here trying to raise money to support our athletes who need activities in their lives to make them feel like they belong in this world,” Gregersen said. “I have an adult Special Olympian who, right now because of COVID, really misses being around her friends — others who are like her. They enjoy being together and this is the place they get to come to. Besides the sports, they also get together here, but it’s a very old building and it’s becoming expensive to maintain.”
Renate Reaves, owner of Country Cottage in Belton, was one of the group’s first visitors to stop by on Saturday.
“I come out to support them every year,” Reaves said.
Shoppers had the opportunity to visit the team’s pop-up sale Friday and Saturday. Another Phantoms garage sale will be held on July 16 and 17 at the team headquarters located at 902 Conder Street in Killeen.
For more information on how to become a Special Olympic athlete or volunteer visit www.sotx.org.
