Proceeds from a garage sale on Friday and Saturday in Killeen will go to purchase uniforms and cover transportation fees and parties for athletes of a Killeen-area Special Olympics team.
The garage sale, which benefits the Killeen-Cove-Hood Phantoms, continues through 1 p.m. today at 902 Conder St. in Killeen.
Items being sold include clothes, household items, books, CDs and holiday decorations.
Loreen Gregersen, chairwoman of the team, said the garage sale fundraiser is one that is normally held three times per year.
All of the money made goes toward the team.
“It’s all donated items, so it doesn’t cost us anything,” Gregersen said of the items for sale.
Normally, the garage sale will bring in around $500 to $600, she said.
People wishing to donate items for future garage sales, or if they know of any special needs individuals who may want to join the team, can contact the team at kchphantoms@yahoo.com.
Gregersen said there are about 40 people on the team ranging in age from a female who is 21 to a male who is in his 70s.
They compete primarily in track and field and bowling, Gregersen said.
Shopping at the garage sale was important for two area families.
Patricia Delgado, a Killeen resident, was sorting through some clothes after picking out a stack of books.
“It means the world, because we have some friends who belonged here at one time,” Delgado said.
Scarlett Coston, a Fort Hood resident and KISD inclusion teacher, said it was special knowing her money was going to support those with special needs.
“That’s the whole reason I got into teaching, so any way to help them, I will,” she said. “They need to be able to try and do the same things we do.”
As of right now, the third garage sale is planned for Oct. 17 and 18 at 902 Conder St. in Killeen, but Gregersen said it depends on how coronavirus cases are then.
