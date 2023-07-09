The Vintage Church spent over three weeks preparing for a three-day garage sale and fundraiser to launch the first ever Vintage Christian Academy in the church’s 10 year history.
“This has been a labor of love,” said volunteer Ann Reinicke, a beloved member of the church community.
Reinicke and her husband Ray even spent a few nights in their RV, out in front of the church in the days leading up to last weekend’s big sale.
While they intended to be security for the overflow of items from inside the building, the church’s head teacher Daniel Hayworth sees it differently.
“They are truly angels here on earth,” Hayworth said of the couple’s dedication. “Now, they were not the only ones, but they have remained the most steadfast to this project — the Christian Academy."
Hayworth went on to tell about the church’s history, founded in 2013 by Pastor Stephen and his wife Kyla Martin.
“We were in a movie theater, a bingo hall and then in 2019 we were able to build this magnificent sanctuary and church building,” Hayworth said. “And, we’re not done expanding.”
In addition to making room for the Academy, the church will expand it’s footprint at the site on Farm-to-Market Road 3219 in Harker Heights further to the east and north of the existing building.
In 2020, the church expanded into Belton as a mobile church meeting in a movie theater, they meet at 4343 West Farm to Market Road 93 in Temple. This past February, they launched the newest church location in Liberty Hill at Santa Rita Middle School at 90 Santa Rita Blvd.
“But, the garage sale proceeds are all earmarked for the academy,” Hayworth said.
The goal when the church decided to start a school was for 100 students in the Pre-K to sixth grade academy. They already have 70 enrolled for classes which will begin this August.
“We hope to be able to use this money to help families with tuition and other costs,” Haywood said. “With the success of the sale, I believe we can make it happen.”
When the sale started Friday, the entire front patio of the building was filled to capacity with outdoor equipment including tents, camping gear, sports balls and other equipment. A very committed member of the church donated a late model bumper pull camping trailer and Haywood is waiting for the best offer to total the receipts.
There was clothing, kitchen tools and accessories, furniture and gadgets of all types.
Haywood wanted to make sure he thanked everyone for their dedication to make this event a success.
There will be a “preview night” of the facilities set aside for the school which will be held July 31. The public is invited to tour the rooms and ask questions.
“Whatever we are doing here is to advance God’s kingdom on earth,” Haywood said. “We are acting in faith that He will move in a great way with the Academy.”
