Gas prices continue to fall in the Killeen area, and it has dipped to $1.49 Saturday at Sam's Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights.
Other gas prices Saturday morning in Harker Heights: $1.52 at the H-E-B on Indian Trail and Central Texas Expressway, while the CEFCO at 500 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 and the Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive are both selling gas for $1.53, according to those reporting to GasBuddy.com.
In Killeen, the cheapest gas is being sold at $1.51 by three merchants, according to GasBuddy users. The merchants are Walmart at 1380 Lowes Blvd., Mobil at 1219 S. Fort Hood St. and 7-Eleven at 620 N. Fort Hood St.
On Fort Hood, GasBuddy.com users reported three AAFES stations at $1.51 per gallon. They are at 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road, Warrior Way and Martin Drive and 48830 Clear Creek Road.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest gas is being sold at $1.55 per gallon at three merchants, according to GasBuddy. They are 7-Elevens at 501 N. First St. and 2012 W. Ave. B and Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business Highway 190.
