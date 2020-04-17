Gas prices continue to fall in the Killeen area, and the lowest reported gas is at the Star Mart, 3322 Rancier Ave., in Killeen. GasBuddy users reported that merchant as selling gas for $1.48 on Friday.
Also in Killeen, Walmart at 1380 Lowes Blvd. and Mobil at 1219 S. Fort Hood St. were selling gas for $1.51 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
Gas dipped to $1.49 Friday at two different locations in Harker Heights: Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, and Cefco, 926 Indian Trail.
Other gas prices Friday in Harker Heights: $1.52 at the H-E-B on Indian Trail and Central Texas Expressway and Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive, according to those reporting to GasBuddy.com.
On Fort Hood, GasBuddy.com users reported three AAFES stations at $1.51 per gallon. They are at 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road, Warrior Way and Martin Drive and 48830 Clear Creek Road.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest gas Friday was $1.55 per gallon at two merchants, according to GasBuddy. They are 7-Eleven at 501 N. First St. and Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business Highway 190.
The Valero at 1102 S. Farm-to-Market 116 in Copperas Cove was selling gas for $1.57 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
