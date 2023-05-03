South Gray Street from East Hallmark Avenue to Long Avenue is currently closed due to a contractor hitting a gas main, Killeen city officials said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
The closure also includes a full closure of the intersection of Gray and Hallmark as well as the evacuation of a nearby shopping center, according to the release.
City officials did not specify the shopping center that was evacuated, but nearby businesses include several bingo halls, a church office, a smoke shop, a salon and a boutique.
The Killeen Fire Department and Killeen Police Department blocked off either end of the intersection Wednesday afternoon as the smell of natural gas hovered over the area.
Multiple trucks from Atmos Energy were on scene around 2:45 p.m. as workers dug into the sidewalk and street as they worked to fix the broken pipe and stop the leak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.