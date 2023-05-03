Gas leak.jpg

South Gray Street from East Hallmark Avenue to Long Avenue is currently closed due to a contractor hitting a gas main.

 Courtesy map | City of Killeen

South Gray Street from East Hallmark Avenue to Long Avenue is currently closed due to a contractor hitting a gas main, Killeen city officials said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The closure also includes a full closure of the intersection of Gray and Hallmark as well as the evacuation of a nearby shopping center, according to the release.

