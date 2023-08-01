Atmos.jpg

Atmos Energy crews work on repairing a gas leak at the corner of Jasper Road and Florence Road Tuesday.

 Jana Lynn Kilcreaes | Herald

Killeen Fire crews remain on the scene of a gas leak, at the request of Atmos Energy. Digging crews were working on the lines in the area of Jasper Road and Florence Road on Tuesday when they hit a gas line and called on the fire department to provide a fire standby while they made repairs, according to Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski.

