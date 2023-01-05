Gas leak

Atmos Energy vehicles near the site of a reported gas leak in the 3400 block of East Central Texas Expressway Thursday morning.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Emergency crews responded to a reported gas leak at a Killeen business strip mall early Thursday.

Killeen police and firefighters, along with a crew from natural gas company Atmos Energy, were on the scene in the 3400 block of East Central Texas Expressway, which houses a pain care clinic.

Gas leak

Killeen police released this Google map showing the location of a gas leak early Thursday.

