Emergency crews responded to a reported gas leak at a Killeen business strip mall early Thursday.
Killeen police and firefighters, along with a crew from natural gas company Atmos Energy, were on the scene in the 3400 block of East Central Texas Expressway, which houses a pain care clinic.
City officials said the gas line had been fixed and the area was back open shortly before 9 a.m.
Before that, police were telling people to avoid the area.
“Please avoid the Fox Center Plaza located in the area of 3400 and 3310 E Central Texas Expressway as Public Safety crews respond to a gas line break,” Killeen Police Department announced on social media Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.