Gas leak2.jpg

An emergency team from Killeen Fire Department was on stand-by as workers from Oncor Energy deal with a gas leak Monday morning.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Emergency crews from Atmos and Killeen Fire Department were on the scene of a “very slow leak of a smaller sized line” Monday, according to Fire Chief James Kubinski.

About 9 a.m. KFD was dispatched to the location at Lily Drive and Marigold Drive where the distinct “hiss” of a leak could be heard. According to Kubinski, no evacuations were necessary.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

zuniga692

The report says in photo caption Oncor but story reports Atmos. Which company is responsible for the gas leak? If both why aren't both cited in the article and photo caption? This breaking news is useless if it creates more questions and provides no useable info. Please clarify. Thank you.

MAJAG89

Location?

How do we have a story about a gas leak with no location stated?

Killeen isnt small but its still bigger than breadbox. Smh

The Eye Inside

from the picture it looks to be the corner of Lily drive and Marigold drive. =)

