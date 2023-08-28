Emergency crews from Atmos and Killeen Fire Department were on the scene of a “very slow leak of a smaller sized line” Monday, according to Fire Chief James Kubinski.
About 9 a.m. KFD was dispatched to the location at Lily Drive and Marigold Drive where the distinct “hiss” of a leak could be heard. According to Kubinski, no evacuations were necessary.
(3) comments
The report says in photo caption Oncor but story reports Atmos. Which company is responsible for the gas leak? If both why aren't both cited in the article and photo caption? This breaking news is useless if it creates more questions and provides no useable info. Please clarify. Thank you.
Location?
How do we have a story about a gas leak with no location stated?
Killeen isnt small but its still bigger than breadbox. Smh
from the picture it looks to be the corner of Lily drive and Marigold drive. =)
