Update, 5:23 p.m.: "A car hit a pole, which in turn damaged our infrastructure," said Tammie Bowman, manager of public affairs with natural gas provider Atmos Energy.
She said an Atmos crew and emergency crews are on scene trying to assess the situation. The damaged pole may have also damaged the ground infrastructure, she said.
She said two Atmos customers in the area have been evacuated.
A gas line break has occurred near the intersection of Indian Trail and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Harker Heights, the police department said.
The cause of the break is unknown at this time, but the police department said Atmos Energy has been notified.
Emergency vehicles are also at the scene, and have blocked of a portion of Indian Trail to traffic in both directions
