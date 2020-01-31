A gas line that caused a Heights road to be blocked off is repaired, according to a Atmos Energy spokeswoman.
Late Thursday afternoon, a car hit a pole, “which in turn damaged our infrastructure,” said Tammie Bowman, of the energy company.
She said two Atmos customers in the area were evacuated by the fire department due to the location of the homes being close to the incident.
A portion of Indian Trail was closed to traffic in both directions due to the leak.
The repairs were completed around 8 p.m. Thursday, Bowman said.
