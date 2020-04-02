Local gas prices have fallen below $1.60 per gallon in connection with falling oil prices and coronavirus concerns.
According to AAA, the decline is due to COVID-19’s chilling effect on the global economy and the crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Along with the drop in prices; stocks are seeing an increase in oil prices.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil was up 15.1% at $23.39 per barrel, as of 2:19 p.m. Thursday. This is after dropping below $20 earlier this week to its lowest price since 2002. At the year’s start, it was above $60. President Donald Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to dial down their price war, according to the Associated Press on Thursday.
The cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Killeen on Thursday was $1.64 at the H-E-B at 1101 W Stan Schlueter Loop, according to gasbuddy.com.
In Harker Heights, the cheapest price on Thursday was $1.58 per gallon at the Sam’s Club, 600 West Central Texas Expressway.
In Copperas Cove, the Exxon at 238 W. U.S. 190 and Georgetown Road was selling the cheapest gas on Thursday at $1.69 per gallon.
