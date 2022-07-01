Fuel prices in the Killeen-Fort Hood have been slowly creeping downward in the past two weeks, and at least one gas station dipped below $4 per gallon on Friday to a more respectable price of $3.99.
The line of cars waiting to fuel up at Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights, wrapped around the station all the way to the parking lot entrance on the access road. Sam’s Club offered its members gas at $3.99 on Friday — the only station in the area Friday afternoon with that price.
The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Fort Hood area ranged from $3.99 to $4.69 Friday, according to GasBuddy.com users.
Many gas stations with prices $4.07 or lower had almost every pump full on Friday.
One customer, Ronnie Winningham, laughed as he said the prices need to keep going down, while he filed his car up at QuikTrip in Killeen, where gas was $4.04.
Another customer at QuikTrip, Cameron Henderson, said “This is the cheapest place of 15 gas stations.”
Cameron pointed across the street at a Chevron gas station, “I mean right there it’s $4.49,” he said.
One customer, Tony Alaniz, said the line was worth the wait.
Local prices
In Killeen on Friday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $4.04 per gallon at QuikTrip at 806 East Central Texas Expressway.
In Harker Heights, the least expensive gallon of regular gasoline was being sold for $3.99 on Friday.
In Copperas Cove on Friday, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $4.12 per gallon at the Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com users reported.
The lowest-priced gasoline on Fort Hood was reported as selling for $4.07 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.46, which is 12 cents lower than last week, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $4.84 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 8 cents lower than last week, according to the AAA website.
