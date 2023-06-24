The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area is slightly higher than it was a week ago, according to AAA.
In the area, the average price was $3.19 on Saturday, which is 13 cents higher than last week’s average and $1.32 lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.91 per gallon at 1001 Willow Springs Road, 1219 S. Fort Hood St. and 325 37th St.
A station at 806 E Central Texas Expressway reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.07 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $3.05 at Sam’s Club, 600 W Central Texas Expressway, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $3.07 at Murphy USA, 2010-A Heights Drive. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.18 per gallon on Saturday, according to the website.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.93 per gallon at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com reported. Diesel was reportedly selling for $2.98 — also at Murphy USA, according to GasBuddy.com users.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Cavazos was last reported as selling for $2.91 per gallon at AAFES, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at AAFES reportedly is $2.99.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $ $3.23, which is 11 cents higher than last week and $1.36 lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.58 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 1 cent higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is $1.35 lower than a year ago.
Nationwide, drivers are paying significantly less this year than this time a year ago.
