The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $3.19 on Saturday, which is 2 cents higher than last week’s average and 20 cents more than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
Local prices
In Killeen on Saturday, the lowest-priced gas was selling for $2.97 at QuikTrip, 2207 S. Clear Creek Road. Diesel could be purchased for $4.41 at CEFCO, 4011 Stan Schlueter Loop.
In Harker Heights Saturday, gas was reportedly selling for $2.99 at Walmart, 960 Knight’s Way, according to GasBuddy.com users. Murphy USA reportedly had the least expensive diesel in Harker Heights at $4.48 a gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.95 per gallon Saturday at various locations, including 7-Eleven, 2411 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com users reported. H-E-B, 2990 Business Highway 190, was reportedly selling the least expensive diesel at $4.29 a gallon, users reported.
At Fort Hood, the lowest-priced gasoline was last reported as selling for $2.97 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $4.49.
State, national prices
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.18, which is a decrease of 2 cents from last week and 11 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.79 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 3 cents lower than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 37 cents higher than a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.