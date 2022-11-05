GAS PRICES

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $3.19 on Saturday, which is 2 cents higher than last week’s average and 20 cents more than it was this time last year, according to AAA.

Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.

