Gas prices are continuing to drop below $2 per gallon in the Central Texas area. The lowest price in the area is currently $1.90 at Sam’s Club in Harker Heights, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, according to gasbuddy.com.
The cheapest gas price listed in Killeen on Monday was $1.93 at H-E-B, 2511 Trimmier Road and Lowes Boulevard.
At Fort Hood, the cheapest gas was $1.93 a gallon at the AAFES at Warrior Way and Martin Drive.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest price was $1.94 at Murphy USA, 2712 E. U.S. Highway 190, according to gasbuddy.
