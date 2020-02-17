Gas prices are continuing to drop below $2 per gallon in the Central Texas area. The lowest price in the area was $1.90 Monday morning at Murphy USA in Harker Heights, 2010 Heights Drive and West Central Texas Expressway, according to gasbuddy.com. The Wal-Mart on Knight's Way in Harker Heights was also selling gas for $1.90 per gallon this morning.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.79 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.19/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.71/g while the most expensive is $100.60/g
The cheapest gas price listed in Killeen on Monday was $1.93 at Sunoco, 2200 East Stan Schlueter Loop and South W.S. Young Drive.
At Fort Hood, the cheapest gas was $1.94 a gallon at the AAFES at 48830 Clear Creek Road.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest price was $1.92 at Murphy USA, 2712 E. U.S. Highway 190, according to gasbuddy.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.43/g today. The national average is down 12.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
