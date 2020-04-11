The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.65 on Saturday. That’s 6 cents less than last week, and 81 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.
Killeen
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.48 per gallon Saturday at the Star Mart at 3322 Rancier Ave., according to GasBuddy.com.
Harker Heights
On Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $1.52 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The Murphy USA, 2010 Heights Drive, was selling gas at $1.55 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
Copperas Cove
On Saturday, the Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business U.S. Highway 190 and the Valero at 1102 S. Farm to Market Road 116 were selling gas at $1.57 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
Fort Hood
Gasoline was selling for $1.56 per gallon on Saturday at three AAFES stations, including the station at 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national
The statewide gas price average is $1.61, which is 7 cents less than last week, 42 cents less than last month and 93 cents less than a year ago, AAA said.
The national gas price average is $1.88, which is 7 cents less than last week.
“Low crude prices due to COVID-19 and lower demand for gas, as Americans continue to social distance, have helped to push pump prices lower,” AAA said.
