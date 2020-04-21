Gas prices continue to plunge in Harker Heights, Killeen and Copperas Cove as demand lessens.
In the oil futures, the price for a barrel of crude oil in the United States in May reached negative $37.63 on Monday, according to the Associated Press.
Tim Bray, senior portfolio manager at GuideStone Capital Management in Dallas, said the price of crude oil has never reached negative on a futures contract, according to the Associated Press.
It was at negative $1.48 early Tuesday just a few minutes before stocks began trading in New York. Experts say there is still a cost to turn the crude into gasoline and deliver it, so it wont turn into negative prices at the pumps.
However, local gas prices are still lower than they have been in years.
In Harker Heights on Tuesday, Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, was selling regular gas at $1.45 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com users. The H-E-B in Harker Heights, 601 Indian Trail, was selling gas at $1.48 per gallon.
In Killeen, the Star Mart, 3322 E. Rancier Ave., was selling regular gas for $1.48 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users. Three merchants were selling gas for $1.49. They were the Walmart at 1380 Lowes Blvd., H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road and Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3801 E. Stan Schleuter Loop.
At Fort Hood, three AAFES stations were selling gas for $1.51, GasBuddy users reported. They were 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road, 85001 Old Ironsides Ave. and 48830 Clear Creak Road.
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, was selling the cheapest gas at $1.53 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
Four merchants in Copperas Cove were reported as selling gas at $1.54 per gallon. They were 7-Elevens at 501 N. First St. and 2012 W. Ave. B, Valero at 1102 S. Farm-to-Market 116 and Texaco at 2102 S. Farm-to-Market 116.
