The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.56 on Saturday. That’s 4 cents less than last week, and 96 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.
Killeen
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.44 per gallon Friday at the Valero at 1800 W. Elms Road, according to GasBuddy.com. Gas was selling for $1.46 per gallon at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2900 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy users.
Harker Heights
On Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $1.43 per gallon, according to users of GasBuddy.com. As of Friday, Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 were both selling gas at $1.47 per gallon, GasBuddy users reported.
Copperas Cove
On Friday, four merchants were selling gas for $1.53 per gallon in Copperas Cove, according to GasBuddy.com users. They are the Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business U.S. Highway 190, H-E-B at 2990-A E. Business U.S. Highway 190 and 7-Elevens at 501 N. First St. and 2012 W. Ave. B.
Fort Hood
Gasoline was selling for $1.46 per gallon on Friday at the AAFES station at 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road, according to GasBuddy.com. Three other AAFES stations were reported as selling gas for $1.48 per gallon.
State, national
The statewide gas price average is $1.52, which is 4 cents less than last week, 30 cents less than last month and $1.10 less than a year ago, AAA said.
The national gas price average is $1.78, which is 4 cents less than last week.
“An increase in demand may contribute to the slowing of pump price decreases in areas that see an uptick in gas sales, but prices will still be well below where they were a year ago,” AAA said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.