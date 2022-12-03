The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.74 on Saturday, which is 11 cents lower than last week’s average and 18 cents less than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.54 per gallon at multiple locations, including Valero and Circle K at 3900 Trimmier Road, but the price was reported Friday. Multiple Walmarts, including 3400 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, reportedly were selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.89 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
In Harker Heights Saturday, gas was reportedly selling for $2.48 at multiple locations, including Cefco at 500 E. Farm-to-Market Road 2410, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest diesel price reported on Gasbuddy.com was at Walmart on 960 Knights Way for $3.89 per gallon. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.50. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.86 per gallon.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.63 per gallon at multiple locations, including 7-Eleven, 2012 W. Avenue B, GasBuddy.com users reported. H-E-B, 2990-A E. Business Highway 190 was one of two locations reportedly selling the least expensive diesel at $4.05 a gallon, users reported.
The lowest-priced gasoline was last reported as selling for $2.55 per gallon at Valero & AAFES on Fort Hood, including 4250 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.97.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $2.81, which is a decrease of 9 cents from last week and 16 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.43 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 14 cents lower than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 6 cents higher than a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.