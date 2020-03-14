The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.97 on Saturday.
That’s 10 cents less than last week, and 26 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.
Killeen prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.84 per gallon Saturday at the Walmart, 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, according to GasBuddy.com.
Harker Heights prices
On Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $1.81 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
The Murphy USA, 2010 Heights Drive, and Walmart Neighborhood Market, 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 were selling gas at $1.84 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
Copperas Cove prices
On Saturday, the 7-Eleven at 501 N. First St. and the Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business U.S. Highway 190 were both selling gas at $1.85 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
The Sunoco and Stripes at 1262 East Business Highway 190 was selling gas at $1.87 per gallon, GasBuddy users reported.
Fort Hood Prices
Gasoline was selling for $1.85 per gallon on Saturday at three different AAFES stations —one at 70001 Clarke Road, one at 48830 Clear Creek Road and the other at 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road — according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $1.98, which is 10 cents less than last week and last month and 31 cents less than a year ago, AAA said. The national gas price average is $2.28, which is 12 cents less than last week.
“Pump prices continue to decline as the global economy faces significant downward pressure from COVID-19 fears and the ongoing crude price war,” according to the AAA website.
