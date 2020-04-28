The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.55 on Tuesday. That’s 3 cents less than last week, and 98 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.
Killeen
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.45 per gallon Tuesday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1380 Lowe’s Blvd., according to GasBuddy.com.
Harker Heights
On Tuesday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $1.41 per gallon, according to users of GasBuddy.com.
Copperas Cove
On Tuesday, the Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business U.S. Highway 190 was selling gas for $1.52 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com users.
Fort Hood
Gasoline was selling for $1.45 per gallon on Tuesday at the AAFES station at 325 37th St., according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national
The statewide gas price average is $1.51, which is 4 cents less than last week, 26 cents less than last month and $1.12 less than a year ago, AAA said.
The national gas price average is $1.77, which is 4 cents less than last week.
“AAA forecasts that the national average will continue to decrease into next month, possibly dropping as low as $1.65,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “We haven’t seen gas prices that cheap since January 2009.”
