The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.62 on Tuesday. That is the same average price as Saturday and 8 cents more than this time last week, according to AAA.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis with GasBuddy, a site which allows motorists to share the price of gasoline as they observe it, said the increase is a good sign.
“Average gasoline prices across the U.S. continue to recover as more motorists take back to the roads as states relax previous shelter-in-place orders and begin filling their tanks, driving demand to continue rising,” DeHaan said in a news release.
DeHaan said he expects the national average to go above $2 per gallon before the end of the week. Currently, the national average is $1.96 per gallon, according to the release.
Killeen Prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.45 per gallon Tuesday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Gas is also being sold for $1.48 at four merchants in Killeen, according to GasBuddy.com. They are Star Mart at 3222 E. Rancier Ave., Walmart at 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, AAFES at 4250 Clear Creek Road and Walmart at 2900 Clear Creek Road.
Harker Heights Prices
Three merchants were selling gas at $1.45 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy users. They were Walmart Neighborhood Market at 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway and Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive.
Copperas Cove Prices
On Tuesday, three merchants in Copperas Cove were selling gas for $1.55 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. They were Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business Highway 190, H-E-B at 2990-A E. Business Highway 190 and Stripes at 1262 E. Business Highway 190.
Fort Hood Prices
Gasoline was selling for $1.48 per gallon on Tuesday at four AAFES stations. They were 48830 Clear Creek Road, 325 37th St., 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road and the one at Martin Drive and Warriors Way, according to GasBuddy.com.
State prices
The statewide gas price average is $1.63, according to GasBuddy.com. That price is 5 cents higher than a week ago and 10 cents higher than a month ago.
