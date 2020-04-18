The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.60 on Saturday. That’s 5 cents less than last week, and 90 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.
Killeen
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.48 per gallon Saturday at the Star Mart at 3322 E. Rancier Ave., according to GasBuddy.com. Gas was selling for $1.54 per gallon at Walmart, 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, according to GasBuddy users.
Harker Heights
On Saturday, three merchants were selling the cheapest gas at $1.49 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. They were H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway and Cefco at 926 Indian Trail.
Copperas Cove
On Saturday, the Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business U.S. Highway 190 was selling the cheapest gas at $1.54 per gallon. The 7-Eleven at 501 N. First St. and the Exxon at 2411 E. Business U.S. Highway 190 were selling gas at $1.55 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
Fort Hood
Gasoline was selling for $1.51 per gallon on Saturday at three AAFES stations, including the station at 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national
The statewide gas price average is $1.56, which is 6 cents less than last week, 37 cents less than last month and $1.02 less than a year ago, AAA said.
The national gas price average is $1.82, which is 5 cents less than last week.
“Growing domestic gas supply and lower demand, as Americans practice social distancing, and low crude prices due to COVID-19 continue to push pump prices down,” AAA said.
