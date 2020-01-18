The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.22 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday.
That’s 3 cents less than last week, and 33 cents more than this time last year, according to AAA.
Killeen prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $2.08 per gallon Saturday at the H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road and Lowe’s Boulevard. Seven other locations were also selling gas at $2.08 per gallon, including the Cefco at 3309 S. Fort Hood St. near West Elms Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
Harker Heights prices
On Saturday, Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and West Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $2.07 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail was also selling gas at $2.07 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
Copperas Cove prices
In Copperas Cove on Saturday, the Exxon at 2411 E. U.S. 190 near Dewald Street was selling gas at $2.12 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users. The Stripes at 1262 E. US 190 was selling gas for $2.17 per gallon.
Fort Hood Prices
Gas was selling for $2.09 per gallon on Saturday at two separate AAFES stations — 1002 761st Tank Battalion and TJ Mills Boulevard and 48830 Clear Creek Road and Santa Fe Avenue — according to GasBuddy.com.
State prices
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.26 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents less than this day last week and is 33 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.49 while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $2.13 per gallon.
National prices
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.57, which is three cents less compared to this day last week and 33 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
