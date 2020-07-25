The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.86 on Saturday. That’s 5 cents lower than last week and 60 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.
Local prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.64 per gallon on Saturday at the Walmart at 1380 Lowes Blvd., according to GasBuddy.com.
The Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway on Saturday was selling the cheapest gas in Harker Heights at $1.62 per gallon, according to users of GasBuddy.com.
On Saturday in Copperas Cove, three merchants were selling gas for $1.78 per gallon. They were the Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business Highway 190, 7-Eleven at 501 N. First St. and H-E-B at 2990-A E. Business Highway 190.
Gasoline was selling for $1.69 per gallon on Saturday at 48830 Clear Creek Road in Fort Hood, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $1.89, which is 3 cents lower than last week, the same as last month and 62 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $2.19, which is 1 cent lower than a week ago, 2 cents more than a month ago and 56 cents less than a year ago.
