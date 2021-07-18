The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.81 on Saturday, 3 cents higher than last week and 91 cents more than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
Local prices
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest gas selling for $2.68 per gallon at the Walmart at 1380 Lowes Boulevard.
Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas in Harker Heights on Saturday at $2.71 per gallon.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest gas was reported as selling for $2.76 per gallon at the 7-Eleven at 501 N. First St., according to GasBuddy.com users.
The lowest-priced gasoline was last reported as selling for $2.71 per gallon at AAFES on Fort Hood, 70001 Clark Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline is $2.84, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.16 per gallon, which is 2 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website.
(1) comment
This is a direct result of irresponsible political hacks like Biden sabotaging the oil and gas industry, cutting their jobs, banning oil exploration and pipelines. Guess he thinks energy comes from the magic energy tree in his fantasy back yard. China and Russia have no greater friend than the deluded Marxist president Biden
