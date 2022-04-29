Just before the arrival of a payday weekend, gas prices in the Killeen area appear to be on the rise.
Two prominent, low-priced stations showed a significant increase this week, with Sam's Club pricing a gallon of unleaded regular at $3.69 a gallon today, up 11 cents from yesterday's price of $3.58, according to GasBuddy.com.
Regular unleaded gas at the Harker Heights H-E-B was also selling at $3.69 a gallon late Friday morning, up a dime from its selling price earlier this week.
Several other stations in the Killeen area showed more modest increases in the past 48 hours.
According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of regular unleaded gas statewide is $3.795 a gallon today, compared to $3.775 on Thursday.
The news service Nexstar reported gas prices have jumped as high as 40 cents over the last week in some parts of the country as the national average has started to move back upward.
Nationwide, AAA reports prices are up 4 cents since Monday to $4.16 for a gallon of regular gasoline. The fluctuating oil prices and tight gas supply are to blame for this most recent spike in prices, according to AAA. The group expects the cost of gas to keep increasing as oil prices stay above $100 per barrel.
Over the last week, Delaware has seen the largest price increase at more than 20 cents per gallon. Maryland, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Florida have also seen big jumps.
Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum and gas analysis at GasBuddy, told TV station KXAN in Austin it’s difficult to predict where the markets will go with all of the worldwide turmoil happening right now.
“We’ve seen tremendous and potentially historic amount of volatility in the price of oil, even day to day and week to week,” he said.
