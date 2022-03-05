The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $3.54 on Saturday, which is 35 cents higher than last week’s average and $1.10 more than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
Local prices
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $3.35 per gallon at Star Mart, 3322 Rancier Ave.
In Harker Heights, the least expensive gas was being sold for $3.49 at several locations, including Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, according to GasBuddy.com users.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest gas was reported as selling for $3.39 per gallon paying with cash at Valero, 3383 Farm-to-Market Road 2657, GasBuddy.com users reported.
At Fort Hood, the lowest-priced gasoline was last reported as selling for $3.49 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.58, which is an increase of 31 cents from last week and $1.10 higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.92 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 32 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is $1.17 higher than a year ago.
