The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Cavazos is staying consistent with the week prior.
In the area, the average price was $3.31 on Saturday, which is 3 cents higher than last week’s average, yet 14 cents higher than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
Local prices
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $3.09 per gallon at Walmart, 1400 Lowes Boulevard. The Chevron at 3200 S. Fort Hood St. reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.39 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com users on Saturday.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $3.09 at Sams Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, Murphy USA at 2010-A Heights Drive, and H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $3.79 at Walmart Supercenter, 2020 Heights Drive.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $3.25 per gallon at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, HEB at 2990-A East U.S. 190, and 7-Eleven at 2012 West Avenue, GasBuddy.com reported.
Diesel was reportedly selling for $3.73 at Exxon, 2411 East Highway 190.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Cavazos was last reported as selling for $3.09 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.69.
State, national prices
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.38, which is 25 cents lower than last week and 19 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.82 per gallon of regular gasoline, according to the AAA website. It is 28 cents lower than a year ago.
