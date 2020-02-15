The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.07 on Saturday. That’s 2 cents less than last week, and 11 cents more than this time last year, according to AAA.
Killeen prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.93 per gallon Saturday at two H-E-B locations: 2511 Trimmier Road and 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, according to GasBuddy.com. Seven other locations were also selling gas for the same price.
Harker Heights prices
On Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway and Memory Lane was selling the cheapest gas at $1.93 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and West Central Texas Expressway was also selling gas at $1.93 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
Copperas Cove prices
On Saturday, the 7-Eleven at 2012 W. Avenue B and Cedar Grove Drive was selling gas at $1.91 per gallon and four different locations were selling gas at $1.92 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
Fort Hood Prices
Gas was selling for $1.93 per gallon on Saturday at an AAFES station at 1002 761st Tank Battalion and TJ Mills Boulevard, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $2.08, which is 1 cent cheaper than last week, 19 cents cheaper than last month and 7 cents more than a year ago, AAA said. The national gas price average is $2.42, which is 1 cent less than last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.