Fort Hood main gate

The main gate at Fort Hood closed to inbound traffic for approximately one hour Friday morning due to ongoing maintenance.

 Herald | File

Fort Hood’s main gate experienced a temporary closure Friday morning, though lanes reopened within an hour, according to Fort Hood officials.

The temporary closure was a result of “ongoing maintenance on traffic control barriers,” the post said in an email around 6 a.m. Friday.

Inbound traffic was rerouted to alternate entrance gates.

