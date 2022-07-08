Fort Hood’s main gate experienced a temporary closure Friday morning, though lanes reopened within an hour, according to Fort Hood officials.
The temporary closure was a result of “ongoing maintenance on traffic control barriers,” the post said in an email around 6 a.m. Friday.
Inbound traffic was rerouted to alternate entrance gates.
