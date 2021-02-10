The Gatesville Independent School District announced via Facebook Wednesday that students and staff will have a late start Thursday morning due to the likelihood of winter weather conditions.
"Because the weather conditions will continue to deteriorate overnight, GISD will have a 2 hour delayed start tomorrow so our commuters can better see the roads," the district said. "We know this creates an inconvenience, but we would rather err on the side of caution."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.