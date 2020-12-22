A Gatesville man recently confessed to selling, and keeping the proceeds for 46 cattle, worth around $50,000, while working for another man.
Christopher D. Cockrell, 40, was arrested after a traffic violation Saturday, due to an arrest warrant obtained by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, for theft of livestock charge, a third-degree felony.
On Sunday, Cockrell was released after posting a $7,500 bond, according to a news release from the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
Cockrell began as a “cattle runner” for the unnamed man from Bangs, approximately 90 miles west of Gatesville, in 2016, the release said.
After becoming suspicious of Cockrell, the man demanded Cockrell gather and sell his cattle and “terminate their business relationship,” something Cockrell did not do, the release said.
The cattle owner went to Wills who began an investigation Dec. 4.
“Cockrell then confessed to selling the victim’s cattle by private treaty and keeping the proceeds,” the release said.
Cattle theft is not uncommon, Wills said.
“Cattle raisers need to make sure they know the credibility of the person or persons taking care of their cattle,” he said in the release. “Check their references. And once you form a partnership, keep good records of inventory on hand and visually inspect your cattle on a regular basis.”
