A Coryell County jury deliberated Thursday for less than 20 minutes and found a Gatesville man guilty of aggravated kidnapping, according to a news release from the office of the Coryell County District Attorney.
In September of 2019, the Gatesville Police Department received a 911 call about a domestic dispute involving Terry Michael Turner, now 37.
A woman told police that day that Turner had bound, gagged and raped her, the release said.
The woman also told police that Turner threatened her with a knife to deter her from reporting the crimes to police, according to the release.
"Mr. Turner was arrested for multiple felony offenses, and later indicted in November of 2019 for the offense of Aggravated Kidnapping, enhanced by a prior conviction for Kidnapping from 2007," the release said.
The trial began Monday. During the trial, other women testified against Turner who said they had been "bound and injured," the release said.
Jurors also heard testimony from the Waco Police Department’s Crime Lab Manager and Scene Technician who assisted the Gatesville Police Department in processing crime scene evidence.
Sentencing for Turner is scheduled for Nov. 30 by Judge Grant Kinsey of the 440th District Court.
