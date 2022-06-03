A Gatesville man who was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury in February on an armed assault charge was indicted again in May because of an alleged arson.
Jason Everett McCarley, 47, was not being held in the Coryell County Jail as of Thursday.
McCarley was indicted in February on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said he used a handgun to threaten another man earlier this year. A grand jury in May indicted McCarley on an arson charge after police said he set fire to an ex-girlfriend’s vehicle in 2020.
Arson allegation
On April 30, 2020, a Coryell County deputy was dispatched to the 300 block of Farm-to-Market 931 in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, a deputy met with a man and woman. Police said that the man had several visible injuries to his fingers.
“I also saw a silver Dodge (pickup) ... in the driveway of the residence,” according to the arrest affidavit. “The driver door of the vehicle was open and the window was broken. I also saw a large water bottle sitting on the floorboard, and what looked to be fire damage to the driver seat and center console.”
The deputy said he could smell burning plastic.
The woman told police that McCarley had come to her home and assaulted the man, tried to enter the home and then lit her pickup truck on fire. The man told police that McCarley had attacked him with a machete.
Gatesville police arrested McCarley later that day. Police said that he “ ... was covered in dried blood on his shirt ... had a scrape on his left elbow that was bleeding, and blood on his right leg.”
He allegedly told police that he had “gotten into it” with a man earlier that day.
Assault allegation
Coryell County deputies on March 7 responded to the same address in reference to a disturbance. At the same time, other deputies went to McCarley’s residence after being told he would be going there, according to the arrest affidavit.
At McCarley’s residence, through an open front door a deputy saw a man “sitting down holding a blood-soaked towel to his head and face,” police said. The man, who later was identified as McCarley, said that he did not know what had happened but appeared to be upset.
A little while later, he allegedly told the deputy that he had driven by the residence of a woman he had been dating and found two men there. He told police that the two men began to attack him.
However, the men and home security video allegedly told a different story.
Police said that the video showed McCarley’s minivan pulling into her driveway at a high rate of speed. McCarley allegedly exited the van and approached the residence with his hands in the pocket of his jacket, according to the affidavit.
One of the men began to exchange words with McCarley, who allegedly pulled a revolver from his pocket and pointed it at the man.
The man charged at McCarley, knocking him off-balance, and the men then fought over the gun in the yard. The man was able to retrieve the gun, which he handed to the other man who had exited the woman’s residence.
Police said that McCarley then left the residence without his gun.
Also indicted by a Coryell County grand jury, in unrelated charges, were:
Samuel Clarence Anthony Page, 39, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and fraudulent use or possession of identifying items.
William Harold Nottingham, 35, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Robert Lee Walker Jr., 38, on two charges of burglary of a building and one charge of theft of a firearm.
Steve Price Beck Jr., 46, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Devin Layne Johnson, 31, on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Tammy Jewell Cohen, 61, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying items.
Lelah Brockett, 35, on five charges of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Zachary William Barton, 32, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
James Robert Bolton, 33, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Terry Lynn Cobb, 50, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Joshua Phillip Overby, 49, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Arthur John Smith, 49, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Shanna Marie Weisbeck, 29, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
Lenquaiz Dimond Hughes, 22, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Travis Lee Leighton, 35, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Courtney Michelle Purcell, 40, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Kevis Markeith Orr, 39, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Richard Lee West, 65, on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register.
Jody Dale Bolin, 42, on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old, two counts of sexual assault of a child and four counts of indecency with a child by contact.
Martin Emmett Foley Sr., 61, on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old.
Kyara Zhane Gee, 24, on a charge of abandon or endanger a child with imminent danger of bodily injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.