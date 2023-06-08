A Gatesville man is expected to spend the next 20 years of his life in prison after a federal judge sentenced him for possessing images of minors engaged in sexual activities, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Texas.
Christopher Dallas Nelson, 43, was accused of possessing and uploading images of children under the age of 12 engaging in sexual activity “to various social media platforms,” the release said.
“The defendant in this case was dealt a significant and warranted prison sentence for his heinous actions,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “Let this serve as a reminder and a warning to others that our society will not tolerate such vile abuse of vulnerable, innocent children. Sexual predators like Nelson will face the full force of the law and the consequences will be severe.”
The FBI and Temple Police Department investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Gloff prosecuted the case.
“The FBI is committed to protecting children from abuse and exploitation,” said Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr. for the FBI San Antonio Division. “Thanks to the hard work of the Southern Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the assistance our law enforcement partners, this individual is now off the streets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.