Christopher Dallas Nelson

Christopher Dallas Nelson

A Gatesville man is expected to spend the next 20 years of his life in prison after a federal judge sentenced him for possessing images of minors engaged in sexual activities, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Texas.

Christopher Dallas Nelson, 43, was accused of possessing and uploading images of children under the age of 12 engaging in sexual activity “to various social media platforms,” the release said.

