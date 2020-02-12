The Centex Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week is one that possibly affected some locals wallets.
The Gatesville Police Department is looking for answers on a case where a credit/debit card skimmer was illegally installed inside fuel pump #4 at Pruitt’s Shell gas station, 1316 N. State Highway 36.
“Once installed, the skimmer saves the card numbers used at that fuel pump until the suspect returns to download the information,” the department’s Facebook post read. “It is believed the skimmer was installed early in the morning sometime between Feb. 3, 2020 and Feb. 5, 2020 while the store was closed.”
Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke told the Herald as of Wednesday afternoon no one has reported being a victim of the suspected skimmer.
Any vehicles or persons seen at pump #4 during the early morning hours when the store is closed, could provide an important lead in solving this case, police said. The pump is the row closest to State Hwy 36.
Information about this case should be passed to the Centex Crime Stoppers who have a 24 hours a day hotline: 1-254-865-8477 (TIPS).
People don’t have to share their name, and if information leads to an arrest, may be eligible for a reward.
The Herald asked area police departments if skimmers were reported in their respective cities.
Jerry Bark, Harker Heights director of public relations, had not receive any gas skimming reports this year.
The Killeen Police Department has received no reports of gas skimming as of Wednesday. Commander Ronnie Supak advises people to check the point of sale machine at the pump before using.
“Check the (POS machine)seals and make sure there is no odd wiring and that it hasn’t been tampered,” Supak said. “If in doubt, go inside to complete the purchase.”
No answer was available from the Copperas Cove Police Department as of presstime.
