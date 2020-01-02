NEWS ALERT

Area law enforcement agencies are not reporting many alcohol-related crashes and incidents over the holidays, however, state police said they believe alcohol was a factor in a Wednesday Coryell County rollover and a few incidents involving alcohol appeared on local police reports this week.

A Gatesville resident was hospitalized after a one-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning on State Highway 36 near Jonesboro, according to a news release by Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko.

