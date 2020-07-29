The University of Texas has selected Gatesville as a participating city in an economic development survey.
The university is focusing its study on the impact of COVID-19 on the economy of rural communities and how to make the communities more resilient and sustainable, according to a release from Donatus Nnani, a student associate in the office of the vice president for research at the university.
Information will be collected through surveys and interviews. Anyone who lives or works in Gatesville and is 18 or older can participate in the survey.
Questions asked will pertain to living and working situations, the release said.
Participants can skip any question or withdraw participation in the study at any time.
The city with the most responses will win $1,000 for its school district, the release said. Each initial response is worth one point toward the total, and completion of the second survey is worth three points. A link to the second survey is available after completion of the first, the release said.
The study continues through Aug. 10, according to Bruce Kellison, the principal investigator.
Those wishing to participate in the survey can go to https://bit.ly/UT_study.
