Gatesville residents are still under a citywide boil-water order Wednesday after a break in a major transmission line at the Gatesville Regional Water Plant that occurred on Monday.
Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Gatesville Fire Department said on social media that the break was now fixed but the boil-water notice was still in effect.
“Overnight, the lines were tested and water began flowing again. However, it can a take a while for the water storage facilities to completely fill,” the post said on Wednesday. “We’ve heard from some residences that they now have water. There is light at the end of the tunnel!”
Around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Gatesville Police Department said in a Facebook post that the repairs were underway.
According to the social media post on Tuesday night, the current boil-water notice includes Gatesville, Flat Water, Mountain Water, Fort Gates Water, The Grove Water, and Coryell City Water.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes water for drinking cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” the post said on Tuesday.
Gatesville city officials declared a Stage 3 drought emergency Monday afternoon following the line break, according to the city’s website.
The Gatesville Fire Department said Wednesday that residents can still pick up free bottled water at the fire station at 109 S. 23rd St.
“We have plenty of water bottles and will be giving out water for however long it takes,” according to the fire department.
