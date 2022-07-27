1. Yes. It’s impractical to keep jumping back and forth each year. The bill is needed.

2. Yes. Having more daylight late in the day is important in the winter. It’s a good idea.

3. No. For people in some parts of the country, sunrise would be after 9 a.m. in the winter.

4. No. Daylight Saving Time works fine on a limited basis, but Congress should leave it alone.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say without actually experiencing the proposed change.

Vote

View Results