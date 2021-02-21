Gatesville woman lost power last week for 80 consecutive hours; used her fireplace for heat and cooking

GATESVILLE - Sandy McGath was without power for 80 consecutive hours last week in Gatesville as the temperature inside her house dropped to nearly 40 degrees at times.
“We lost power around 1 or 2 a.m. Monday, and it finally came back on at 8 o’clock today,” she said Thursday morning. “We have a fireplace. We made little room heaters with cinder blocks and tea lights. We have a propane and charcoal combination grill out on the porch, and we used it to boil water to make coffee. I have a camp grate that I use when I go camping, and we put that in the fireplace to cook on.
“We’re survivalists,” McGath said, laughing.
A former longtime resident of Kempner, McGath has lived on Gatesville’s east side for nearly three years now. She works on West Fort Hood but has not made that 30-mile trip since the ice storm arrived.
“We haven’t gone anywhere,” she said. “We probably could get out, but there have been so many accidents in this area that I’m not going to risk it. There was no way I was going to drive to work, all the way down (FM) 116 through Copperas Cove, over the bridges and everything else.
“But they shut us down, anyway. We’re (considered) mission essential, and they told us to stay home.”
McGath has lived in central Texas since 1971 and says she has never experienced weather anything close to this before. She and her sister invited a friend to stay with them for a while, and they also are sharing close quarters right now with a small herd of animals.
“We’ve got seven dogs in the house, four domestic cats, and two feral cats,” she said. “Our feral cats – the ones that stay outside all the time – they have decided it’s nice to come in and stay and snuggle. So, they are no longer feral.
“Our house, for the most part, has been running between 43 and 52 degrees the last four days. Me and my sister both have mink blankets – the original good quality Korean mink blankets – so we stayed bundled up in those. We have another cord of wood going to be delivered this afternoon.
“It looks like it is going to start thawing tomorrow (Friday), and then we’ll have Texas spring starting Monday or Tuesday. We won’t have another cold blast until the week before Easter, and then we can start planting the garden.”
Along with all the makeshift survival tactics McGath and her sister have been implementing, she may have also saved the city of Gatesville a sizeable crisis when she reported loud, unusual noises coming from out behind her house.
“I called the city because their big water storage tanks are right behind our house, and the pump was going out yesterday – it was making a horrible noise,” McGath said. “They had four or five trucks out here and they got it fixed. Probably saved the City of Gatesville their water.
“I’m not mad at anybody. We get billed through Reliant, but I believe our power company is Oncor. It’s not their fault.
“I do blame whoever in our state government appointed the people to Ercot (operator of the state electrical grid), because the people on that board are all from out of state. One actually lives in Germany. How can they make decisions for us in Texas when they don’t even live in our state? Somebody’s head needs to roll for this – this is ridiculous.”
