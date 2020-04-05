GATESVILLE – Gatesville resident Melissa Haines Bartlett says the coronavirus pandemic has not altered her life dramatically thus far, except for one important, not-so-little thing.
“My mom cries all the time,” Bartlett said last week. “I probably haven’t hugged her in three weeks. Before all this, I would either talk to her (on the phone) or go by and see her every day, so that’s a whole new thing for us.
“Now, she calls a lot, and I’ll drive over there on my way home from work, but I just stay in the car and they (my parents) come out on the porch. We are still keeping the girls (daughters, 11 and 15) away from them, too, because they’re at that (more vulnerable) age, and have some health conditions that could make them more susceptible to the virus. We drive by their house, and they wave … sometimes, she’ll send treats back with me for the girls.”
Aside from missing those regular hugs from mom, the family is mostly maintaining its regular routine. The girls are out of school now, but old enough to take care of themselves, and mom and dad still go to work — she’s training to be a juvenile probation officer and he’s an electrician — so the past few weeks haven’t been too stressful.
With grandma and grandpa no longer available for emergency babysitting duties, that could become an issue, she said, but so far, so good.
“The girls being home by themselves is a new thing for us, but one is able to watch the other. All I do is keep the refrigerator stocked and hope for the best — that they don’t kill each other without supervision,” Bartlett said, laughing. “If the girls weren’t old enough to stay home on their own, that would be a big deal. And my in-laws are right next door, in case anything happens. But that’s really about it for us right now.”
In the beginning, as news began to break about the virus, Bartlett said she was one of those who didn’t think a whole lot about it. Even when the danger started moving closer to home, and cities and counties began issuing lockdown orders, schools and businesses started closing, she wasn’t overly concerned, but that perspective has begun to change recently.
“Honestly, in the beginning, I thought maybe it was a little bit overkill. But the more and more things happen, I’m thinking a little differently now.
“I think maybe because a lot of people thought it was a little overkill, because nothing like this has ever happened in our lifetimes, that they were continuing to do their own things and not really conforming to what we were supposed to be doing. Now that there’s more people in our county, and our surrounding counties, that have it — you’re seeing some people die — it’s a little worrisome.
“I’m a little nervous, but I’m not really scared,” she said. “I’m annoyed at some people. The other day, I went on my lunch break to the dollar store and half the people have masks on, and the other half are hugging because they’ve just seen each other. I’m like, really?
“As they’re hugging, they’re talking about how they’re having to take care of their parents, and do shopping for them, and they don’t want to get them sick, but there they are hugging … sometimes the stupidity just gets me. I do think that if everybody would conform, this would get over faster.
“But I haven’t gotten to the panicky part. My mom is kinda there, I think. But I don’t know if it’s more that she’s panicked, or that she’s just sad because of the social distancing. Everyday, she calls and grills me on what I need to do and not do, and sometimes that makes me anxious, because she’s anxious.”
