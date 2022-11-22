GATESVILLE — Growing up in South Africa and raised in a Jewish family, Helen Munday did not celebrate Thanksgiving or Christmas, and even after becoming a Christian and spending 45 years in the United States, the holiday season for her still tends to be a little untraditional.
“It was all new to me when I came here,” said Munday, a Gatesville resident since 2011. “Here in the States, being in the northern hemisphere, I had to get used to it being cold during this time of year, because in the southern hemisphere at this time, it’s summer. So Santa Claus doesn’t often wear his suit — it’s too hot. We have swimming pool parties and barbecues … it’s different.
“We don’t have Thanksgiving in South Africa (and) we don’t eat a lot of turkey. We eat a lot of lamb. Now, I absolutely love turkey and dressing. That’s my favorite. I do miss the lamb, but I hate to buy lamb, it’s just so expensive.
“I was born into a Jewish family, and my sister and I were taken to church by friends in South Africa, and we became Christians and got to believe in Jesus and know the Christmas story, and all that. Growing up, we were the only Christians in our immediate family. For Christmas, we just got together with friends and had food. My mother loved food. She loved to gourmet cook. “
Munday, who is retiring soon after 41 years as a nursing home administrator, was born in Johannesburg and came to the United States when she was 21. It was a dream she always had, although at first, she was not necessarily planning to stay permanently.
“I came to America with $1,600, a visa for three months, and a ticket for a year,” she said. “I finished school when I was 16, and I was always trying to come to America, but I didn’t have a means to do it.
“I came here in 1977 and became a citizen in 1983. I wanted to see the country, but when I came to see, I didn’t realize how vast the United States was, and I couldn’t just see it (in) a few visits there and there. I’d have to stay a little bit.”
After running through her nest egg, Munday — who was a registered nurse and midwife back home — secured a working visa and landed a job through an agency in Big Spring, Texas, about 100 miles south of Lubbock. That was where she experienced her first Thanksgiving Day celebration, and it was her early travels across the country that led to one of three books she has written and published.
“I had traveled to New York, and Canada, Florida, (and) that’s what one of my books is about. It’s called, ‘My Dream, America. ’My first one is a World War II book. It is my dad’s story. His name was Christian Gutteling, and he was a spy in the Dutch navy in World War II, and he also helped smuggle Jews out of Holland. It’s a five-year story taken from his memoirs.”
Munday married her husband, Mark, in 2013, and together, the couple has four children and 13 grandchildren, but a lot of the time, it is just the two of them spending the holidays together. This year, they will be at a resort out in the Hill Country for Thanksgiving, and with her retirement just around the corner, any Christmas plans are still up in the air.
“We often go away on Thanksgiving or Christmas,” she said. “Being a nursing home administrator, everything is so hectic during the holidays that I enjoy — and my husband enjoys — the peace and quiet of going away somewhere.
“Christmas in a nursing home is so much for the staff and everyone that organizes everything … all the trees you put up, the gifts you get for the residents, all the families. So by the time Christmas comes around, going away for a while is lovely. I love just going places. The kids don’t want you around over Christmas. Maybe the night before, or the weekend before so they can get their presents, but after that, people now want to spend time with their individual family.
“We do get together with Mark’s family and have a Christmas reunion the Saturday after Christmas.
“I like to celebrate what Christmas really is — the birth of Christ. Going to church the night before and having Christmas service. I don’t like to see people going into debt for Christmas, not being able to live or pay bills for the next few months, when all they had to do was love each other and visit and maybe celebrate with small gifts, you know?”
