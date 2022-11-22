Munday

Helen and Mark Munday often like to travel for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Editor's Note

The Herald reached out to residents in the Killeen-Fort Hood area to talk to them about their holiday traditions. Look for more features on local residents throughout the week in the Herald.

GATESVILLE — Growing up in South Africa and raised in a Jewish family, Helen Munday did not celebrate Thanksgiving or Christmas, and even after becoming a Christian and spending 45 years in the United States, the holiday season for her still tends to be a little untraditional.

“It was all new to me when I came here,” said Munday, a Gatesville resident since 2011. “Here in the States, being in the northern hemisphere, I had to get used to it being cold during this time of year, because in the southern hemisphere at this time, it’s summer. So Santa Claus doesn’t often wear his suit — it’s too hot. We have swimming pool parties and barbecues … it’s different.

