The new Lampasas County jail and sheriff’s office will have to wait four to six more months to open after its general contractor is no longer able to complete the job with only about 60 days of work left, County Judge Randy Hoyer said Tuesday.
“Krueger Construction Company has defaulted on the project,” he said.
A call to Krueger, based in Victoria, was not immediately returned. According to an article in the Victoia Advocate that was published Jan. 22, the company has closed.
Although the county has not received an official reason why, Hoyer said the company was not paying its subcontractors.
The $15.92 million construction contract, which dated back to March 29, 2018, should not cost county taxpayers any additional money, however.
The Travelers Companies, Inc. provides insurance for the county.
“(Krueger) initiated notice of default to Travelers Insurance,” Hoyer said.
The responsibility of finding a new general contractor will fall with Travelers.
“It is in their hands now,” Hoyer said.
Currently, Travelers is in the process of investigating claims from the subcontractors that had not been paid. Once the audits are complete and the subcontractors have been paid for their work, Travelers will find another general contractor to finish the job, at no expense to the county, Hoyer said.
The whole process of the investigations will take approximately 30 to 45 days. When a new general contractor is hired, and work resumes, it should only take about 60 days to complete, Hoyer said.
He referred to the delay as an “inconvenience,” but his outlook was optimistic and said overall, the delay would be “insignificant.”
He said he is not worried about a four- to six-month delay to complete a building that should be in operation for 50 to 75 years.
The new jail will increase the capacity from 36 beds to 112 beds.
Right now, the county has to house 20 to 30 prisoners at facilities in neighboring counties, due to the lack of beds in the current jail.
Hoyer said if the current jail was not significantly renovated, or a new jail built, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards would have closed the jail.
